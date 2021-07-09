KEYSER, W.Va. — A Keyser Primary School teacher is among 10 nominees statewide for 2022 Teacher of the Year, the West Virginia Department of Education announced.
Samantha Coble, a prekindergarten special education teacher, was named Mineral County’s Teacher of the Year earlier this spring. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and middle education and a master’s degree in special education from Frostburg State University.
She is in her seventh year teaching in Mineral County.
“I am so proud to be recognized as a finalist for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year,” she said via email. “It’s awesome! I will never forget how I felt when I got the phone calls telling me I was the Mineral County Teacher of the Year, as well as a finalist for the WV Teacher of the Year. I am proud to represent Mineral County.”
Coble said she works with “many amazing teachers,” and receiving their acknowledgement for her work “feels really great.”
“My students wake up and are excited to come to our classroom every day and see me,” Coble said in response to what she finds most rewarding about her work. “Our time together is not only important to me but is important to them. That is one of the many rewarding parts of my job. Building positive relationships with my families and working together to help their child be successful is another rewarding part of my job. Celebrating students and their accomplishments make it all worth it.
“The little things are the big things in this profession. I would also have to say that working with other amazing teachers and sharing ideas and strategies with each other is also a pretty cool part of my job. Collaboration is key in education.”
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said he believes Coble is the first county teacher nominated for the state award since the 1990s.
“Teaching PK special needs requires a certain type of passion for our youngest and most needy students, it also requires an abundance of patience,” Ravenscroft said in an email. “(Coble) creates a welcoming environment to make sure all students have a good first experience with school. She also works very well with her families, which in most cases means explaining early childhood disabilities. She is able to help them through this process, which for most families is a first time experience. She has the innate abilities, disposition and training — which together are a fantastic combination.”
The winner will be announced Sept. 7 during a ceremony in Charleston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.