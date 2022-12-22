KEYSER, W.Va. — Raises are coming in the new year for some Mineral County workers.
Officers of the Mineral County Sheriff's Office will get a $2,000 raise in the new year after the county commission approved it during its Tuesday meeting. Last month, the commission also approved $2,000 raises for courthouse employees, excluding elected officials and County Coordinator Luke McKenzie.
The “fairest thing,” Commissioner Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter said while introducing the most recent motion for consideration, was to offer the officers an equivalent raise to the ones courthouse employees recently received.
While the raise passed unanimously, Commission President Jerry Whisner and Commissioner Roger Leatherman said the issue of overtime needs to be addressed for future budgets. While adjustments to the sheriff’s budget for overtime are generally always approved, McKenzie said, they’d “need to make it clear” that might not be the case in the future if they reevaluate.
“We can’t keep spending money like this. It’s got to stop,” Leatherman said.
McKenzie said the county 911 center is also trying to keep overtime costs down by covering six hours of the night shift with three people and the other six with two.
The subject of pay raises has come up for discussion during recent commission meetings as well. During an October meeting, County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz voiced her concern that she was losing employees due to low salaries for county employees in comparison to similar jobs in the surrounding area. McKenzie agreed that low pay would likely create recruiting problems in the future.
During the Nov. 15 meeting, Ellifritz reiterated that some "have approached me about leaving the courthouse because of the salary. We're losing experience."
The commission also approved the third reading of the bond ordinances for the courthouse annex project. Bids for the project will be opened Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. Two bids were received. McKenzie said architect Tom Pritts sent packets to more than 20 companies.
The commission also voted unanimously to approve Friday and Dec. 30 as half days for courthouse staff.
