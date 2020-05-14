Mineral County Energy Express now enrolling children

KEYSER, W.Va. — The WVU Mineral County Extension Service, Mineral County Schools and the Mineral County Family Resource Network will host Energy Express June 22 through July 31, and enrollment of children is now open.
To ensure the safety of children, staff and volunteers, the program will take place primarily at home. The deadline to receive applications is May 18.
“While we will not have the traditional program, your child will receive free take home books, meals, activities and materials for art activities,” said Dayla Harvey, interim executive director of the Mineral County Family Resource Network. “These will be delivered weekly to the home.”
Children will have the opportunity to participate in learning opportunities through a variety of media and online experiences, including WV Public Broadcasting. AmeriCorps members and site supervisors will work to create fun and engaging experiences.
“Participation will support a child’s learning and connection with others over the summer, while being easy for the parent,” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H and family agent.
Spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Parents and guardians may apply online at: https://bit.ly/3dlSlGs
For more information, see the Mineral County Schools website for the detailed “Energy Express 2020 Question and Answer” guide. The Mineral County Extension Office at 304-788-3621 can answer some questions.
Energy Express is a program under the leadership of WVU Extension Service’s 4-H Youth Development program. The AmeriCorps program is funded, in part, by grants from private foundations and corporations and Volunteer West Virginia, the state’s commission for national and community service.
The Community Trust Foundation and United Way are partners in supporting the Mineral County 2020 program. CTF is committed to building stronger communities in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties.
