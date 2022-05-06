KEYSER, W.Va. — Seventeen Mineral County residents and three from Allegany County were indicted by the May term of the Mineral County grand jury, according to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.
Those indicted were:
• Sean Avery Baker, Keyser, entry of a building and petit larceny.
• Joshua Isaiah Divelbliss, Keyser, reckless fleeing in a vehicle.
• Christy Danyel Brantner, Keyser, embezzlement.
• Rebecca Lynn Hickey, Keyser, financial exploitation of a protected person and embezzlement by misuse of fiduciary.
• Harry Edward Braithwaite Jr., Roy Lee Shears, Samuel Joseph Gonzales and William Glenn Weasenforth, all of Keyser, on charges of failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.
• Jared Anthony Miller, Keyser, burglary and grand larceny.
• Sandra Jean Ketterman, Keyser, financial exploitation of an elderly person.
• Richard Lee Damewood II, Burlington, drug distribution charges and driving revoked.
• Briana Lyn Whetzel, Mount Storm, financial exploitation of an elderly person.
• Donald Dewayne Corbin, Piedmont, drug distribution charges.
• Braydien Jenkins McKenzie, Ridgeley, domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
• Nathan Michael Tallman, Ridgeley, and Michael Lynn Rosier, Piedmont, failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.
• Daniel Alexander Walker, Cumberland, drug distribution charges and person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
• Caitlin Nicole McDonald, Cumberland, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, forgery and petit larceny.
• Donald Michael Weller Jr., Barton, drug distribution charges.
