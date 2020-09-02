KEYSER, W.Va. — Fifteen people were indicted on drug-related charges and numerous others on various other charges in grand jury indictments returned Tuesday by a Mineral County Grand Jury.
According to the Mineral County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, those indicted included:
• Brandon Lee Kausky, Elkins, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot.
• Bobbi Renee Landis, Shanks, third-offense driving while revoked for driving under the influence.
• Bobby Eugene Driver, Keyser, reckless fleeing in a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked or suspended, failure to obey a traffic control device and obstructing an officer.
• Tyler Scott Harris, Romney, grand larceny.
• Ronald Uriah Adams, Ridgeley, possession of CDS with intent to deliver.
• Michael James Warnick, Virginia Beach, Virginia, possession of CDS with intent to deliver.
• Cassadi Anne Andrews, Cumberland, grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
• Ryan Howard Haggerty, Burlington, abduction with intent to defile, first-degree sexual assault, attempted incest, and sexual abuse by a parent or custodian.
• Shana Kay Riggleman, Westernport, Maryland, third-offense shoplifting and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
• Shanna Janel Sites, Petersburg, four counts of third-offense shoplifting.
• Jason Lloyd Yaider III, Ridgeley, four counts of fraud and related activity in connection with an access device.
• Matthew Cain Spencer, Burlington, reckless fleeing in a vehicle causing injury.
• Kenneth Lee Bowser Jr., New Creek, three counts of failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.
• Levi Daniel Valentine, Cresaptown, Maryland, grand larceny.
• Ronald Eugene Rinard, Keyser, failure to register or provide notice of change as a sex offender.
• Tiffany Marie Paugh, Piedmont, false evidence and forgery of title and registration.
• Corimae Elizabeth Spencer, Keyser, fraudulent pretense, identity theft and forgery.
• Jeremy Lee Dye, Keyser, four counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
• Nicole Dawn Delawder, McCoole, Maryland, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
• Sierra Marie Carpenter, Keyser, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — heroin and conspiracy.
• Bradley Ian Johnson, Keyser, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — heroin, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
• Deshawn Antoine Johnson, Pikesville, Maryland, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — heroin and conspiracy.
• Nasir Khalif George, Owings Mills, Maryland, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — heroin, conspiracy and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing.
• Gregory Adam Brafford, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and delivery of a controlled substance — heroin.
• Emily Nicole Smith, Fort Ashby, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance — cocaine.
• Waylan Cody Hunt, Keyser, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
• Stacey Kay DuVall, Mount Storm, delivery of a controlled substance — heroin, conspiracy and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
• Donald Lee Riggleman, Elk Garden, delivery of a controlled substance — heroin and conspiracy.
• Nicholas Charles Harvey, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - heroin and two counts of conspiracy.
• Stephanie LeAnne Rodriques, Keyser, five counts of delivery of a controlled substance - heroin and conspiracy.
