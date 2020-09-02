Gavel

KEYSER, W.Va. — Fifteen people were indicted on drug-related charges and numerous others on various other charges in grand jury indictments returned Tuesday by a Mineral County Grand Jury.

According to the Mineral County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, those indicted included:

• Brandon Lee Kausky, Elkins, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of fleeing on foot.

• Bobbi Renee Landis, Shanks, third-offense driving while revoked for driving under the influence.

• Bobby Eugene Driver, Keyser, reckless fleeing in a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked or suspended, failure to obey a traffic control device and obstructing an officer.

• Tyler Scott Harris, Romney, grand larceny.

• Ronald Uriah Adams, Ridgeley, possession of CDS with intent to deliver.

• Michael James Warnick, Virginia Beach, Virginia, possession of CDS with intent to deliver.

• Cassadi Anne Andrews, Cumberland, grand larceny and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.

• Ryan Howard Haggerty, Burlington, abduction with intent to defile, first-degree sexual assault, attempted incest, and sexual abuse by a parent or custodian.

• Shana Kay Riggleman, Westernport, Maryland, third-offense shoplifting and a misdemeanor charge of trespassing.

• Shanna Janel Sites, Petersburg, four counts of third-offense shoplifting.

• Jason Lloyd Yaider III, Ridgeley, four counts of fraud and related activity in connection with an access device.

• Matthew Cain Spencer, Burlington, reckless fleeing in a vehicle causing injury.

• Kenneth Lee Bowser Jr., New Creek, three counts of failure to register or provide notice of changes as a sex offender.

• Levi Daniel Valentine, Cresaptown, Maryland, grand larceny.

• Ronald Eugene Rinard, Keyser, failure to register or provide notice of change as a sex offender.

• Tiffany Marie Paugh, Piedmont, false evidence and forgery of title and registration.

• Corimae Elizabeth Spencer, Keyser, fraudulent pretense, identity theft and forgery.

• Jeremy Lee Dye, Keyser, four counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.

• Nicole Dawn Delawder, McCoole, Maryland, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.

• Sierra Marie Carpenter, Keyser, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — heroin and conspiracy.

• Bradley Ian Johnson, Keyser, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — heroin, delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

• Deshawn Antoine Johnson, Pikesville, Maryland, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — heroin and conspiracy.

• Nasir Khalif George, Owings Mills, Maryland, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — heroin, conspiracy and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing.

• Gregory Adam Brafford, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and delivery of a controlled substance — heroin.

• Emily Nicole Smith, Fort Ashby, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance — cocaine.

• Waylan Cody Hunt, Keyser, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.

• Stacey Kay DuVall, Mount Storm, delivery of a controlled substance — heroin, conspiracy and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.

• Donald Lee Riggleman, Elk Garden, delivery of a controlled substance — heroin and conspiracy.

• Nicholas Charles Harvey, Keyser, delivery of a controlled substance - heroin and two counts of conspiracy.

• Stephanie LeAnne Rodriques, Keyser, five counts of delivery of a controlled substance - heroin and conspiracy.

