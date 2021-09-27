KEYSER, W.Va. — During the first weekend in October in Mineral County, visitors and residents alike will have the chance to explore heritage and history by traveling a trail that connects some of the county’s most significant sites.
For the first Mineral County Heritage Weekend, county convention and visitors bureau Executive Director Ashley Rotruck said, five county sites operated by four different groups — the Mineral County Historical Society, Friends of Ashby’s Fort, the Mineral County Historical Foundation and the Nancy Hanks Homeowners Association — will serve as the stops along the Heritage Trail.
The Mineral County Historical Society will open its museum, which features a host of items illustrating the county’s rich legacy, on Saturday and Sunday. Across the county, the annual Fort Ashby Days event will also take place Saturday and Sunday at Ashby’s Fort Museum.
The Mineral County Historical Foundation on Saturday will offer tours of the Carskadon Mansion in Keyser, and will also host its annual flea market Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Old Stone House/Traveller’s Rest along the Northwestern Turnpike in Burlington. In Antioch, the Nancy Hanks Homeowners Association will host tours of the Nancy Hanks cabin, a replica of the childhood home of the mother of President Abraham Lincoln.
Rotruck said the trail serves as a chance for the groups to connect with the community while teaching visitors more about what makes the county historically significant. She hopes to make Heritage Weekend more than a one-time event as well.
Jackie Bogart of the Nancy Hanks Homeowners Association said that while visitors are generally welcome at any time, provided someone is around to give a tour, the cabin is often locked for security. On Heritage Weekend, she said, they’ll be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
They hope to use the weekend not only as a chance to educate visitors about the mother of the country’s 16th president, Bogart said, but to attract new volunteers to run a foundation in support of the cabin, which they’ve worked in recent months and years to furnish and restore. Their latest acquisition is a baby cradle.
“It’s not much of a cabin, as far as giving a tour, but we welcome anybody that would like to come step inside,” Bogart said.
“Mineral County has played a role in some pretty significant times throughout our nation’s history,” Rotruck said. “It’s something that we definitely need to teach the people about within our county, and then also the tourists who may be coming in that don’t know much about Mineral County.”
County Chamber of Commerce President Randy Crane, like Rotruck, said that the weekend is a unique opportunity for long-time residents and new visitors alike to get to learn more about the area.
“I have two hopes or goals,” Crane said. “One is that people from Mineral County come out and check out these historical sites. Many have been, but others may not be that familiar. It would give them a chance to see what happened here in Mineral County, and it would be something to be proud of in this area, so that when visitors come to the area — and that’s the second goal, to get more tourism into this county — we have some really neat things (to point to) that people who like history would just love about this area.”
People routinely travel for hours to visit parks and sites across West Virginia, Crane said, but Mineral County has often missed out on those opportunities, because they lack big tourist spots like Seneca Rocks in Pendleton County and the Snowshoe Mountain ski area in Pocahontas County. That doesn’t have to be the case, Crane said, and offerings like the Heritage Weekend aim to change that.
“We have a lot of historical sites, so let’s tap into that and get the history crowd enthused about that,” Crane said. “I think it’s important for Mineral Countians to know a little more about the story, so that when visitors come they can say ‘Oh, if you like such and such, you can visit here,’ instead of saying ‘I don’t know.’ It’s good for the economy, and it’s good to share what a great place Mineral County is.”
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/1IcJT4IhW.
