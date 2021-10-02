FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — For the weekend, Ashby’s Fort was almost exactly as it had been during the French and Indian War.
The site — one of five open across the area for Mineral County’s first Heritage Weekend — hosted its annual Fort Ashby Days celebration, beginning with a concert Friday night and a parade on a seasonally cool Saturday morning. Though much of the fog lifted by around 10:30 a.m. and took the chill with it, when the parade began a half-hour earlier, some still remained as the marchers made their way down Dan’s Run Road toward the museum.
Friends of Ashby’s Fort treasurer Barb Crane said the weekend was a chance to celebrate its rich historical significance. Ashby’s Fort, Crane said, was vital in the French and Indian War.
“This is one of the first forts that George Washington had ordered built after (Major General) Braddock’s defeat,” Crane said. “This is extremely historically significant. Our archaeologist says this is probably the most significant French and Indian War site known in West Virginia. Washington was here, Daniel Morgan was here, anybody who was anybody in the early French and Indian War was here. It played a pivotal role in the development of our country.”
Still, Crane said, beyond a second-grade trip to the museum, many locals aren’t aware of the richness of the fort’s history.
“A lot of folks come back and say ‘Geez, I haven’t been here since second grade,’” Crane said. “So what we have tried to do as the Friends of Ashby’s Fort is we bought our visitor center three years ago, and we have displays and an orientation video. We’ve continued on with the archaeological work here, and we just finished a huge renovation of our log building with museum displays. We’re trying to tell the story. We’re trying to educate people about history.”
County convention and visitors bureau executive director Ashley Rotruck said she hoped people would take advantage of the weekend’s nice weather and visit the sites in Fort Ashby, Burlington, Antioch and Keyser.
“I’m excited,” Rotruck said. “I’m trying to encourage people to get out to visit everywhere, not just one or two places. Hopefully with the weekend and the weather being nice, that will encourage everyone to make the loop.”
In Burlington, the Mineral County Historical Foundation hosted its annual flea market, where members also offered tours of the Old Stone House/Traveller’s Rest. In Keyser on Saturday, they also opened the Carskadon mansion to the public for tours.
During the first day of the flea market on Friday, foundation president Frank Roleff said that while they didn’t have some of their usual vendors, they still received a good turnout of both vendors and buyers.
Roleff guided folks through the Old Stone House Friday for tours, and pointed to a 100-year-old loom that the foundation has used to weave rugs they’ve sold as a fundraiser for $25 each. A demonstration of how it works was to be offered Saturday afternoon, Roleff said, explaining a bit about how the machine worked to help fashion 24 strands of string into the multicolored rugs.
In addition to patrons for the flea market, Roleff said he hoped the weekend would entice new volunteers for their effort, noting that it could be ideal for a “young retiree” newly met with much time on their hands.
“We’re starting to look for younger people to get involved,” Roleff said. “It has to be somebody dedicated.”
