KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County is still a few poll workers shy of the amount needed to run the county's 24 precincts on Election Day Nov. 8, County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said, and classes for interested volunteers will be held this week to train them.
During Tuesday's County Commission meeting, Ellifritz said she has 107 poll workers of a necessary 120. Volunteers from all political parties are encouraged to apply, as no more than three workers per party can work at a precinct.
Training classes for poll workers are two hours, and volunteers must stay for the duration.
On Wednesday, classes will be held in the courtroom of the Mineral County Courthouse from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Classes will be held Thursday in the courtroom from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., as well as in Frankfort High School's auditorium from 5-7 p.m. Saturday's training will be held from 9-11 a.m. in the courtroom.
Call 304-788-3924 for further information.
