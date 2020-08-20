KEYSER, W.Va. — As the planned blended program to reopen Mineral County Schools on Sept. 8 moves closer, the ability to meet all student needs has been the focus of the efforts of school system personnel.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft told members of the county board of education Tuesday that the last three weeks “have been the most challenging.”
“With the board (support) and staff we will make it all happen,” he said.
He said 1,500 students were registered for the virtual learning option during an enrollment period that ran Aug. 8-14. There is an opportunity for those who registered to unenroll if they choose and the staff is currently communicating with them.
“We need accurate enrollment data to begin the process of the scheduling, building classes and addressing school-specific changes related to enrollment,” Ravenscroft had said previously.
He said the focus will be on making sure that every child has the best learning experience possible. In addition, all students will have access to meals, as it has an impact on learning.
As of Tuesday, changes and adjustments are continuing to be made as conditions warrant for in-person learning in some classrooms and virtual and distance learning for other students.
“There are continuing challenges and the plan is not perfect,” he said.
For one thing, the state’s metrics based on color codes as a guideline for how schools should reopen changes almost daily.
The model uses four colors to classify the status of each county’s school system based on the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 population. The colors range from minimal community transmission in green, moderate transmission in yellow, higher transmission in orange and substantial transmission in red.
After launching the system Friday, Gov. Jim Justice tweaked it Monday and hinted during a Wednesday news conference at another adjustment that would affect small counties.
Ravenscroft said the code changes from day to day. “First we were yellow, then green; today we’re back to yellow,” he said of the previous two days. The county was back to green on Wednesday.
The system also determines whether athletic competitions can be held.
Ravenscroft said the safest way to reopening is a blended plan that includes in-person and virtual learning but is the most difficult to implement. “It is complicated and a large undertaking,” he said.
For their part, board members emphasized their appreciation of Ravenscroft’s and the school personnel’s efforts in attempting to accommodate students and parents with a workable but flexible plan for reopening.
Ravenscroft said that the school system’s biggest hurdle is broadband availability to everyone. “If we go to red, we will have to be fully remote,” he said, adding that he does not believe any of the state’s school districts have the capacity for that kind of Internet access.
Levy order approved
In addition to the discussion on school reopening, the board approved the School Excess Levy Order, including a sample ballot to be submitted to voters during the general election on Nov 3.
Ravenscroft said the nutrition program has been added to the levy call, but no changes have been made since the call for previous years. The excess levy is submitted to voters every five years.
If approved, the levy funds generated pay for a variety of school programs and needs not covered by state and/or federal funding.
