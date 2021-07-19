MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Burlington man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal firearms charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Donald Mark Tillotson, 24, entered the plea to one count of unlawful possession of firearm. Tillotson, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, admitted to having a .40-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number in January in Mineral County.
Tillotson faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
