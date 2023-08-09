CUMBERLAND — A New Creek, West Virginia, man is awaiting extradition after he was arrested Tuesday as the result of a federal indictment on a drug distribution charge, according to Cumberland Police.
Norman Andrew Fitzgerald, 59, remained jailed Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center after being served a fugitive from justice warrant by Cumberland Police that was issued by the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of West Virginia.
The warrant was issued May 16 after a grand jury indicted Fitzgerald on charges of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent fentanyl and possession of an unregistered firearm.
Police said Fitzgerald will be returned to federal custody of West Virginia authorities, pending the outcome of extradition proceedings.
