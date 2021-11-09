MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Burlington man was sentenced Monday to 102 months of incarceration for methamphetamine distribution, according to U.S. Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld II.
Adam Michael, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute50 grams or more of methamphetamine in July 2020. He admitted to working with others to distribute the drug between October 2018 and February 2019 in Mineral County and elsewhere, the prosecutor said.
