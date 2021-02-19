KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County students may soon have the chance to share some of their problems with a caring and furry friend.
During Tuesday evening’s Board of Education meeting, school Prevention Resource Officer Chris Fraley gave a presentation to the group on the subject of adding a therapy dog to the school system.
When Fraley first presented the idea to him several months ago, school safety coordinator John Wilson said while introducing the presentation, “I thought that this was a really, really good idea,” as it presents a unique opportunity.
“It’s not just something we would like to do,” Wilson said. “It’s something we’re fortunate to be able to do through Chris’s connections.”
The presentation, Wilson noted, was to gauge the board’s interest.
Through his membership on the board of the National Association of School Resource Officers, Fraley said, he learned of a pilot program being offered by New Jersey-based dog trainer and behaviorist John Bellochio. The program would provide the school system not only with a dog — most likely a yellow American Labrador Retriever named Cooper, Fraley said — but also the proper training, the latter of which would be offered to them free of cost.
Normally, Fraley said, the extensive training that Cooper would have to go through would cost between $20,000 and $60,000. They would remain accountable for the cost of a vehicle and all the dog’s related upkeep, Fraley noted.
He has had positive conversations with other officers who have dogs enrolled in the program, Fraley said, and Mineral County Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz has given the go-ahead from his agency’s end to proceed.
Cooper would serve as a comforting presence for students, Fraley said, noting that the trainer recommended the dog be trained solely as a therapy animal and not as a traditional police dog with skills such as drug detection. Teachers could request that the pair come visit their classroom, Fraley said.
After a tumultuous year that’s been broadly challenging for mental health, Fraley said, some quality time spent with Cooper could be good for students who are feeling stressed or upset. Students could also write letters to their four-legged friend, Fraley said, or sit together for a while to read him a story out loud.
Cooper would be well-trained, too, Fraley said. Therapy dogs are trained to listen closely to their handlers, as well as “to walk along beside you, and does not try to cut in front of you.”
In his 14 years as a school resource officer, first in Allegany County and now in Mineral County, Fraley said, one of his chief concerns has been students’ mental health. COVID-19 and the upheaval it has caused has only exacerbated mental health problems, Fraley said. And, in his opinion, “the best therapist has four legs and paws.”
The school board meets next on March 2.
