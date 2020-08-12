Mineral County now accepting absentee ballot applications

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County has started accepting applications for absentee ballots for the general election, County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
In addition to mailing an application, Ellifritz said the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website would soon be launching an online portal for voters to request an absentee ballot at https://sos.wv.gov/elections/Pages/AbsenteeApplication.aspx.
Ballots will begin to be mailed out Sept. 18, Ellifritz said. Absentee ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office six days before the Nov. 3 general election.
On Election Day, Ellifritz said, precincts will be open, and early voting will also be available to accommodate voters ahead of time.
Given the combination of the high turnout presidential races receive and the reluctance of some of her usual volunteers to man the polls on Election Day due to COVID-19 concerns, Ellifritz said she is also hoping to start a push to recruit more folks to help out.
Ellifritz said she needs 130 poll workers to work Nov. 3, which equates to five to seven workers per polling place. Those who volunteer their time receive a small stipend for training and Election Day.
The commission also unanimously voted to accept the respective excess levy rates for the county’s fire department and ambulance authority. The fire department rate is expected to generate an estimated $650,000 over four years and the ambulance authority $250,000-$300,000, per the commissioners.
The rates are up for a vote in November and are a renewal of the existing ones. Any excess funds generated by the levy help fund the operation of both services.
The commission will meet next on Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.