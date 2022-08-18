KEYSER, W.Va. — Ahead of students returning to the classroom Friday, progress is happening across Mineral County, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said during Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
There has been “a lot of work put into our schools to make sure they’re all ready” for classes resuming on Friday, Ravenscroft said. Work on the roof at Keyser Middle School continues, as it was delayed a bit by supply availability and rain, Ravenscroft noted, but the school’s HVAC system has been upgraded.
Work on constructing Frankfort Elementary School is also underway, Ravenscroft said.
“If you’ve been up to Frankfort Middle to take a peek at Frankfort Elementary, it’s unrecognizable,” Ravenscroft said. “Today, they recently started moving dirt. They move fast. ...That’s been nice to see.”
When classes resume Friday, Ravenscroft said, they’ll do so with minimal COVID-19 restrictions.
“As it stands, we’re looking to open as we left, which is with minimal restrictions,” Ravenscroft said. “There’s been no conversation about big reentry plans. We’re hoping to open as close to normal as we possibly can.”
Ravenscroft said the county school system will continue to follow state and local health recommendations, and will update their guidelines based on new CDC requirements once the state does so.
School scheduleMineral County schools will be closed Sept. 2 and 5, and will have a three-hour early dismissal on Sept. 16.
Oct. 14 and 28 are three-hour early dismissal days, and report cards will be distributed Oct. 25. Schools will be closed on Nov. 8 and 11 for the general election and Veterans Day, respectively. Schools are also closed Nov. 21-25 for Thanksgiving break, and Nov. 18 is a three-hour early dismissal.
Students have an early dismissal Dec. 9 and 22, the last day of the first semester. Schools will be closed for the holiday break from Dec. 23-Jan. 4, 2023, and classes resume Jan. 5. Report cards will be distributed Jan. 6. Schools are closed Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Students have an early dismissal Feb. 3, March 3 and April 6. Report cards will be handed out March 21. Schools will be closed April 7-14 unless some of those dates are needed for makeup days.
The last day for pre-kindergarten and Head Start students is May 24. The Mineral County Technical Center graduation will be held May 26, and Frankfort and Keyser High School graduations will be May 27.
Schools are closed May 29 for Memorial Day and the last day of school and report card distribution is slated for May 31. The last day for teachers is June 2. June 5-30 are listed as potential makeup dates.
Spencer staying onKeyser High School students won’t begin the new school year with a new principal, as the board voted Tuesday to remove Principal Lois Spencer’s resignation from their consent agenda.
After a lengthy discussion in executive session, the board — minus President Lara Courrier, who was absent — voted unanimously to remove the items concerning Spencer’s resignation and assistant principal Christine Droppleman’s reassignment as acting principal. No reasoning for the removal was offered in open session, but Ravenscroft said Wednesday that Spencer withdrew the request ahead of the meeting.
The board meets next on Sept. 6.
