KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County has recorded its fifth death linked to COVID-19.
According to the county health department, the 85-year-old woman had been hospitalized.
"The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends," read a news release.
Health officials also reported Thursday an outbreak at Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby. An employee tested positive, and the case is considered an outbreak because of the ease of spread in long-term care facilities.
An employee of Wilma's Diner in Fort Ashby has also tested positive, health officials said, and anyone who visited the restaurant on Nov. 14 may have been exposed.
Contact tracing was underway for both cases.
The county reported 23 new cases of the virus Thursday evening, raising the total to 749. The active case count was 302.
Free testing will continue in the county next week. It will be held Nov. 16 and 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mineral County Technical Center and from 2 to 5 p.m. at the county fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. On Nov. 17 and 19, it will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds and from 2 to 5 p.m. at the technical center.
