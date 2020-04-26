KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County health officials said Sunday evening that two more residents had tested positive for COVID-19, raising the case count to 14.
In a news release, the county health department didn’t specify whether the residents were male or female, provide their ages or say if they required hospitalization.
The officials did say one of the residents works in Allegany County, and a joint investigation with that county’s health department was underway.
“Both departments are working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual, including family members, friends and health care professionals,” read the release.
West Virginia had at least 1,053 cases of the coronavirus Sunday evening. Thirty-four people have died.
