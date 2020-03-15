Mineral County schools to feed students during closure

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Schools announced plans Friday evening to ensure students have access to daily lunches as schools are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the closure during a Friday morning news conference. On Saturday, he said the closure would last through at least March 27. The state is the last in the country without a confirmed case of the virus.
On the school system’s Facebook page, Mineral Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said staff would report to their work locations Monday.
“During this closure, we will be making sure meals are available to students,” he said.
Beginning Monday, lunches will be available at school campuses — Elk Garden, Burlington, Fountain, New Creek, Keyser High, Keyser Middle, Fort Ashby Primary, Frankfort High and Wiley Ford — from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Students may pick up meals at any location, Ravenscroft said, regardless of which school they attend.
“Early next week, we will begin mapping and expanding these meal locations,” he said.
“Additionally, we will be working with our schools next week to provide detailed information about distance learning.”
The superintendent also said he’s been told that since staff will be working in the schools and supporting students, the missed instructional days will not have to be made up.
“I know there will still be many questions,” Ravenscroft said. “I would ask for your patience while we work through this process. Right now, our sole focus is on the health and well-being of our students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.