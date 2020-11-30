KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County schools will continue via remote learning, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said in a recent social media post.
“We will continue to be remote this week as we remain red on the weekly map,” he said of the state’s color-coded outbreak map. In-person schooling and athletic competitions are restricted under that category.
The Mineral County Board of Education will also continue to meet virtually with an agenda that includes virus updates by the superintendent and required action on issues including personnel, policy issues and finance. The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is posted on the Mineral County Schools website.
Ravenscroft said meal pack delivery will be Wednesday on a two-hour early release schedule for all students.
“Please be at the evening bus stop two hours earlier than your normal drop off time,” he said, adding that if parents are unable to meet the buses the meals may be picked up at Keyser Primary School and Frankfort High School before 5 p.m.
Ravenscroft said that if parents have children in different schools in the county, they may pick up meals for all those children at one of the sites.
“We hope we’ll have students back in school as soon as safely possible,” Ravenscroft said. He is asking that parents and students keep in touch with teachers and continue their best while working remotely.
In addition, the Mineral County Health Department will continue to hold free COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Thursday at the Technical Center in Keyser from 9 a.m. to noon and at the Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
