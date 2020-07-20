Mineral County senior center moving to former Pizza Hut south of Keyser

KEYSER, W.Va. — Senior citizens next year may be eating their meals in the former Pizza Hut located along U.S. Route 220 south of Keyser.
Aging & Family Services of Mineral County announced in a press release its recent purchase of the former property, and designated it the future home of the Keyser Senior Center.
The agency is beginning a capital campaign to raise the necessary funds for renovation of the new site, said Scott Mallery, executive director for the agency.
“First we need to know the exact cost of the renovations. We’ll talk with an architect,” Mallery said.
“We’ll see if the walk-in freezer is salvageable,” he said. “The former tenants took their equipment except for the freezer. We will be moving our kitchen equipment from the old center.”
“Generous gifts,” including a bequest from Carl Saville, enabled Aging & Family Services, a nonprofit organization, to secure the property, Mallery said in the release.
The Pizza Hut location eventually will replace the existing facility at 30 S. Church St., which will continue to operate as the Keyser Senior Center until the new site is ready.
“The Keyser Senior Center already meets a vital need, providing complete senior nutritional and health services that promote extended, more productive and independent lives,” Mallery said.
“This purchase is the first step in transforming the Keyser senior citizens programs to better meet the significant health challenges of this population,” he said.
Renovation of the new facility is expected to begin late this year, with doors opening in 2021.
“An addition to the building is in the plans for activities that might include dances and card games,” Mallery said.
“The nutrition staff is looking forward to serving and operating the meal programs from a more advantageous location,” said Betsy Purdy, nutrition director for the county’s four senior centers, located in Piedmont, Elk Garden and Short Gap, in addition to Keyser.
“There’s a bigger kitchen, the parking is going to be fantastic compared to what we have now, and the visibility of the site is a plus,” Purdy said.
Mallery said the move from downtown Keyser will not adversely affect most clients transportation-wise. “Very few walk to the center,” he said.
“We’re also thinking of the safety of our clients as well as the current building, a 130-year-old, one-room schoolhouse, which the agency got from the board of education,” Mallery said, noting some break-ins and vandalism, plus the condition of the building.
Aging & Family Services began providing services for the community in 1974 as the Mineral County Committee on Aging.
The agency’s mission is to address the total needs of local families, particularly as they relate to the physical and emotional well-being of older residents in Mineral County.
“Aging & Family Services is proud of the role they play and are eager to encourage your questions. They stand ready to help you enhance and preserve the quality of life that our older residents deserve,” Mallery said.
For more about Aging & Family Services, call 304-788-5467 or visit wvaging.com.
