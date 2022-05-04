KEYSER, W.Va. — A week ahead of West Virginia's May 10 primary election, Mineral County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said Tuesday she's about 50 people short of the amount of poll workers needed for Election Day.
Ellifritz told Mineral County commissioners during their Tuesday morning meeting about 70 people have signed up, but 120 are needed.
Mineral County has 24 voting precincts, and Ellifritz said five workers are needed at each one. If there aren't enough people to work at each precinct by Election Day, she said, some may have to close and consolidate.
"We'd have to put notice at the precinct and those voters would have to go to another location," Ellifritz said. "I've gotten to that point one other time, and I had poll workers who dragged their own family members kicking and screaming to make sure the polls came open. I'm hoping it doesn't get there. I'd say it's always worked out, but I've never been this short."
The commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to increase county poll workers' stipend from $165 to $180. Ellifritz said she hopes to be able to host an additional worker training before the election is held
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., and workers have to report to their assigned site by 5:30 a.m. To be eligible, one must be registered to vote in Mineral County. Candidates for office, as well as their spouses, children, siblings and parents can't serve as poll workers.
Visit apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/PollWorkers/Register to register and learn more.
