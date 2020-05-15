KEYSER, W.Va. — Local business owners are following Gov. Jim Justice’s reopening plan, which outlines when they may reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown, according to Randy Crane, president of the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce.
“Businesses have been hit very hard in Mineral County,” Crane said. “I think the virus forced the owners to be very creative in how they responded to this unprecedented set of circumstances.”
Fred Engle, owner of the Candlewyck Inn on Mineral Street, said he didn’t want to close the restaurant, and continued offering take-out only.
As of this week, the Candlewyck is seating people outdoors on five tables with a limited number of chairs, using disposable plates and flatware, and not actually serving. “We can’t wait on people — they pretty much have to wait on themselves,” Engle said.
Beginning Thursday, people may dine indoors at 50% capacity, he said.
“It’s been challenging, but we did fine,” Engle said. “We actually had a 35% increase in new customers, but a 40% decline in overall business.
“People have been very understanding and patient. We posted our menus on Facebook and took orders by phone,” he said.
Crane said, “Based on my observations, restaurants who utilized social media to reach customers did the best. Those who used platforms like Facebook on a daily basis did even better, often selling out before they normally closed.
“I had two restaurant owners tell me they have never done better, which is amazing, and in large part because of their creativity and because the community has been trying to help them out.
“But it still hurts because most of their servers remain laid off,” Crane said.
Another example of creativity is how a number of businesses jumped in to tackle student lunches, Crane said.
“When schools shut down, the school system made a great effort to continue feeding students, but had to stop when it became too difficult to work safely in such close quarters,” Crane said.
A number of businesses that include Duckies’ Bar and Grill, Good Carma Catering, Route 28 Bar and Grill and the Millstone BBQ stepped up to make thousands of lunches for students, and that continues to this day, Crane said.
“We also had Fox’s Pizza in Keyser and Fort Ashby, as well as some Subways offering free lunch to school-age kids throughout this whole time.”
A few businesses closed down during the pandemic, “hopefully not for good,” Crane said. “Some larger businesses have remained open every day, but not without issues they have had to overcome.
Crane said he hasn’t heard of any business closing permanently yet.
“There was a lot of money available to keep businesses afloat, but there were a lot of strings attached, and rules which kept some businesses empty-handed, which is most unfortunate,” he said.
Crane said many business owners benefited from the federal PPP program — the Paycheck Protection Program — passed by Congress to help keep employees on the payroll.
“I am very optimistic about recovery. I think people are sick of being stuck at home, and are itching to get back to work,” Crane said. “It will take quite a while to get back to a pre-coronavirus economy, but I think the short-term rebound will be strong.”
Crane said a second outbreak of COVID-19 illness “could really hurt.”
“Masks are a shield against this disease,” he said. “Wearing one will keep you and others safe until we can find a cure, and it will keep the things we love open.”
Small businesses with fewer than 10 employees, churches, funeral homes and barbershops, salons and pet grooming, were able to open on May 4, according to Crane.
Gyms and fitness centers were able to open May 11.
The next round of openings comes on May 21, when indoor dining up to 50% capacity, large retail and state park campgrounds and outdoor recreation rentals take effect.
Youth baseball and softball may begin June 8, Crane said.
