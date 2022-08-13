KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Commission’s plans for expanding and renovating the courthouse complex continued Thursday with the acquisition of an Armstrong Street property.
County administrator Luke Mc- Kenzie said in a Thursday evening email that the county had entered into a contract to purchase 68-72 Armstrong St.
The building, currently home to the Keyser Decorating Center and Lynn’s Art Classes, will serve as “the property for a new commission room, commission administrative offices, as well as parks, and as backup 911 center,” McKenzie wrote.
The commissioners discussed the acquisition in executive session Tuesday and voted unanimously to approve it when they resumed the open portion of the meeting. The purchase price for the property, which has 2,000-3,000 square feet of space, is $95,000, McKenzie said during a Friday interview.
He said the county hopes to close on the property in the first week of September, and to relocate the offices there in early 2023.
The purchase, McKenzie said, will help alleviate concerns that some county elected officials presented during a recent meeting about a lack of space in the proposed expansion plans.
“After that meeting, we were actually able to address their concerns,” McKenzie said. “We were able to build off that a little bit more and make the floor plan better for them, but then this opportunity also arose.”
Purchasing the Armstrong Street space, McKenzie said, opens up storage space on the second floor of the courthouse. It also “gives us a lot more space for a significantly larger commission room,” McKenzie said. “It can easily hold 25-plus people.”
One unit, McKenzie said, will serve as a commission room, and another will be office space. Those offices will accommodate McKenzie, his assistant Eileen Sindledecker and Parks and Recreation program manager Cody Jose, and will also contain enough space to accommodate future hires.
A third unit will serve as the backup 911 center, McKenzie said, “but that is going to take time and money before it comes fully operational.”
“We’re going to start working on it immediately,” he said, “but it’s definitely going to take some time to build out a full backup 911 center.”
The extra space will be a boon for those attending county meetings in the future, McKenzie said, as it will offer a big increase in size from the group’s current meeting space on the ground floor of the courthouse.
“This will give us a ton of space for those meetings,” McKenzie said. “In the annex, we were only looking at about 1,200 feet of space, including the commission room.”
The commission meets next on March 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.