Mineral County to receive funds for KMS roof

KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser Middle School will be soon getting a new roof and HVAC system with funding from the West Virginia School Building Authority.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft was informed recently that the funding had been approved.
“Last fall we went to the West Virginia School Building Authority requesting funds for both middle schools, Keyser and Frankfort,” he said, adding both are in need of a new roof and HVAC system.
He said that Keyser has been a much bigger problem overall, but that Frankfort also recently became a growing concern, especially with its roof condition.
“This was Mineral County’s third trip in the last several years with these needs request,” Ravenscroft said, noting that COVID-19 issues delayed the process.
He said that out of necessity, the board went forward with the Frankfort roof replacement, as it had been “raining shingles with every gust of wind.”
Ravenscroft said the Frankfort roof was the least of the board’s expenses, adding that a pitched/shingled roof was much more affordable compared to what is needed at Keyser Middle. The work at Frankfort is underway, he said.
Now that the SBA has voted to fund the Keyser roof/HVAC project, “we couldn’t be happier to know we can finally address both projects at once,” he told the school board and staff.
The SBA funds are providing more than $3 million in funding.
“If you know the history,” Ravenscroft said, “you know that (Keyser Middle) has been plagued with roofing and/or HVAC issues since it was built.”
The SBA request was for $3,086,670 for the KMS roof project and the funds will be used in partnership with local funding of $645,000 for a total project cost of $3,731,670. The project entails addressing water infiltration issues. Leaks during rain showers disrupt classes, according to staff.
The last time the roof was replaced was in 1989.
While stressing that the county strives to be as self-sufficient as possible with maintenance, facility upgrades, renovations and new construction, Ravenscroft said that much of the carryover funds from 2019 had been dedicated to the project, and the SBA investment will keep the county on the right path.
“We have much to do beyond this project related to our 2020-2030 10-year plan … now we’ll be able to address other long-term facility needs much soon and more effectively,” he said.
