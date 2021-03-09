ELKINS, W.Va. — A Keyser woman pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to a drug distribution charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Kelly Marie Talbert, 37, entered the plea to one count of distribution of methamphetamine — aiding and abetting.
Talbert admitted to working with another person to sell methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth or ice in October 2018 in Hardy County.
Talbert faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million.
The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, West Virginia State Police, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.