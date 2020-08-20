Mineral County woman enters plea to federal drug violation

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Burlington woman has admitted to methamphetamine distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Amber Heward, 30, also known as “Amber Brown,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
She admitted to working with others to distribute the drug from October 2018 to February 2019 in Mineral County.
Heward faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million.
