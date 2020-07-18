KEYSER, W.Va. — A survey issued by Mineral County Schools to gauge parents’ opinions on how best to reopen in the fall has received a robust response, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said.
The six-question survey was released Monday. In addition to demographic information, it asks parents to share whether or not they prefer for their children to attend school in person in the fall.
The survey closes at 8 a.m. Monday. As of Wednesday night, Ravenscroft said by email that more than half the school system’s parents had filled it out, giving staff a great sample size on which to base their decisions.
“It will help us better understand the desires of our families while considering the restrictions set forth from the CDC/WVDE,” Ravenscroft wrote. “It will give us an informed idea of how many students will be virtual ‘no matter what’ and how many prefer to be in a traditional setting. It will also help us determine which “in-person” option is most desired as we work on multiple layers of planning. Our parents and community have been overwhelmingly supportive and it’s important we listen before making decisions.”
Ravenscroft said that they expect to make a decision about what will happen within a month of school starting on Sept. 8, “most likely much sooner.”
Per the survey, there are multiple scenarios being considered if school operations resume in person. Students could potentially attend classes five days a week with a slightly shortened school day for cleaning, four days with the fifth used to clean schools, or in two groups two days a week in person and three days virtually.
Another option identified is virtual home-schooling. Ravenscroft told the Times-News that while “the distance learning our parents experienced this past spring was spur of the moment, unexpected, and figuratively ‘building a plane in the air,’” virtual home-schooling is not the same, and represents an improvement.
“(20)20-21 virtual learning, whether chosen or our only option, will be much more regimented and easy to use for both students and parents,” Ravenscroft wrote. “Virtual learning last spring was circumstantially too complicated. Future virtual learning will be more consistent, user-friendly, and much more effective.”
Should classes resume in-person, Ravenscroft said, “it will be different than anything our employees or students have ever experienced: when to wear face coverings, having temperature checks upon arrival, eating meals in classrooms, an emphasis on not sharing items, etc. These are the details we’re working on now. We’ll have daily safety measures like we’ve never seen before.”
Ravenscroft has been vocal on social media about the need for residents to adhere to public health measures, like social distancing and wearing masks, if families want things to go back to normal.
“Regardless of what you think of COVID — the goal of social restrictions are to ensure it’s a consistently manageable virus for our health care system to deal with,” he wrote in a July 13 Twitter post. “If we don’t collectively adhere to health regulations soon: there will be no fall sports; there will be no in-person school; the class of 2021 will miss much more than the class of 2020; and COVID regulations will continue and/or become more restrictive.”
Such messages, Ravenscroft told the Times-News, aren’t made in the name of political commentary but in the interest of promoting health and safety.
“Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive,” Ravenscroft wrote. “I think now is a time for straight-talk, real, with no fluff. I want kids in school as much as anyone. The ‘real talk’ honestly comes from my only regrets in the last 4 months: I feel like I let my March optimism become June false hope. I’ll always remain positive, but I’ll be much more careful with my words. As a rule, it’s my goal to ‘under-promise and over-deliver’ and COVID has made this very tough from a leadership perspective.
“It’s my personal belief politics have no place in public health issues or public education,” he continued. “These are two areas (as citizens) we need to know we can trust without questioning ulterior motives. If it’s about public safety or children — politics shouldn’t matter. I also believe the role of public education is to teach students “how to think,” not “tell them what to think.” Which is why I’ll always do my best to avoid politically motivated discussion. Maintaining public trust in our school system is vital, and our stakeholders need to know we don’t make decisions based on politics.”
