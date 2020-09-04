KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County school board members received an update on the reopening of schools at their Tuesday meeting.
The opening week, which begins Sept. 8, will focus on orientation for students and staff concerning schedules, classes and programs, all of which are being adapted to accommodate the need for a safe re-opening during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the nation since February, according to Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft.
He described the weeks leading up to the reopening as “a challenge and challenging.” He said that the key to a successful re-opening will be a collaboration focused on working together.
He assured members of the Board of Education that he believes the system is headed in the right direction with an organized plan. The board has been using a video-conferencing format for its meetings throughout the summer in order to comply with social distancing and limiting the size of meeting attendees.
Gov. Jim Justice said in an interview with the Charleston Gazette on Monday that he realizes the schools “do, in fact, need more money” but that it is unclear how much more. Funding is an issue for meals, safety precautions such as masks and other measures needed to safely open schools, as well as keeping them open.
The State Department of Education has not provided estimates of how much more money counties need to tackle various issues, according to the Gazette story.
Ravenscroft said in a Facebook post that he has “become conditioned to focusing on today, possibly tomorrow, and maybe next week.” He added, “I have made peace with not having my normal preparations in place as far in advance as I’d like.”
Ravenscroft called on school personnel to focus on what they can control (actions, attitudes and choices) rather than their frustrated feelings. “By all accounts, you are all doing great so far,” he said.
He also announced that an application for a competitive grant by the curriculum staff has resulted in an award of $400,000. The funds will be used for social-emotional support for students.
Other business approved by the board Tuesday included the awarding of trash disposal bids. Two vendors were approved, Apple Valley Waste in the amount of $5,208 monthly for the Keyser area; and Knobley Mountain Hauling in the amount of $2,814 monthly for the Frankfort area.
The board also approved several personnel actions, including agreements for back up personnel in the areas of supervisor aide and/or specialized health procedures. Also approved was a three-step pay increases for mathematics and special education.
