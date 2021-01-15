KEYSER, W.Va. — Days ahead of students’ return to the classroom, Mineral County entered “gold” status Friday on the state’s color-coded daily map for the first time in months.
In accordance with recent decisions from Republican Gov. Jim Justice and the state Board of Education, Mineral County students will join others across the state in resuming in-person instruction on Tuesday.
While “these directives from the State BOE supersede our local re-entry plan which had the consensus of the MinCo Board of Education,” Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft wrote on social media Thursday night, they will nevertheless resume using the blended schedule that was in place before a months-long spike in COVID-19 cases shuttered schools.
The state Board of Education earlier this week announced that counties cannot close system-wide for virtual-only education, but individual schools and classrooms may close as needed, Ravenscroft said. High schools would be shut down if the county turned red on the state map.
During a Jan. 5 meeting, many Mineral school board members voiced their opposition to returning to the classroom while case numbers were still climbing.
“We understand this plan may not be desired by all stakeholders, but please know we must adhere to WVBOE directives,” Ravenscroft wrote.
Only Fort Ashby Primary School will remain closed for virtual learning the week of Jan. 19, as an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, Ravenscroft said Friday on social media.
While the county’s infection rate — 27.81 per 100,000 — still sits in the red zone, the percent positivity has declined in recent days, and as of Friday morning was at 4.79%. The state’s daily percent positivity was 5.17%. Nearby Grant, Hampshire and Hardy counties are all red, and the latter has a daily 19.86% positivity rate.
As of Friday, Mineral County had seen 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths. There were 203 active cases.
