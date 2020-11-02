KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County’s COVID-19 trends over the last month have been worrisome, county health Administrator A. Jay Root said Monday, and he fears the county may not be out of the woods yet.
Monday evening, Mineral County reported 267 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — 213 patients have recovered and 50 cases were active.
While there have been cases all over Mineral County, Root said that many of the recent cases are concentrated in the northern end, as many of those residents work and congregate in Allegany County, which is currently experiencing a sharp spike of its own. The cases are “definitely” the result of community transmission, he said.
Regarding public health guidelines, “even today our numbers are drastically climbing.” The county is in orange on the state’s color-coded map currently, and was gold yesterday, Root noted.
The infection rate has been in orange for three days, he noted, “and gold two days prior to that.”
Mineral County is yellow on the state Department of Education’s map based on rolling seven-day averages, and orange on Monday’s daily map maintained by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Per the DHHR county alert map, which is updated daily, Mineral County’s positivity rate Sunday was 6.39% and its infection rate 21.8%.
“Our trends are not good,” Root said. “They are going in the wrong direction. We are trending upwards toward red at this point, and if we hit red, especially with schools and athletics, that shuts everything down immediately. We are hoping we can get it going back the other way.”
However, Root said, between voting on Tuesday and the Halloween gatherings held this weekend, “I think we’re going to continue to see this.”
There were a lot of gatherings over the weekend, Root said, “and I have a feeling we’re going to see an impact from both of these.”
Root noted that he’s hopeful voters on Tuesday will adhere to guidelines and wear masks while maintaining their distance from one another. But, as Halloween goes, “we’re going to have to deal with that. It’s too little, too late.”
The county health department’s small staff has felt the crunch lately as well, Root said, as they try to keep up with testing and contact tracing. For the latter, Root said, they have requested the aid of the West Virginia National Guard.
The goal of this week’s testing is to identify asymptomatic folks, Root said, so they’re hoping to test as many people as possible. They will operate three testing sites a day between now and Saturday to accommodate a range of schedules, he noted. So far, he said, turnout has been relatively small but he anticipates more residents coming out as the word gets out.
Meanwhile, Root urged residents to be mindful of social distancing and limit their gatherings.
“That’s how it’s going to spread,” he said. “Try to limit some of that stuff. It will help.”
He also asked that “COVID-tired” residents consider the strain that has been placed on his staff for much of the year.
“Please, please, when you call, realize we’re just doing our jobs. Please be considerate, because we’re very tired, very overworked, and all we’re trying to do is protect our community.”
