KEYSER, W.Va. — Ahead of applying for a grant that, if received, would allow the grounds of the former Chattanooga Glass Plant building to be cleaned up, the Mineral County Development Authority presented Tuesday the results of a study analyzing the environmental health of the site.
Through an Environmental Protection Agency brownfield assessment grant, the development authority was able to have an analysis conducted on the plant's former home to specifically search for potential environmental problems. On Tuesday, board and community members heard about both the findings and options being considered to address the issues at hand.
The site analysis, executive director Kevin Clark said, ultimately unearthed two areas of concern: The presence of so-called "fugitive dust," or fine particles that resulted from the glass-making process, and groundwater in the basement where the furnace was previously located.
Clark said the site presents a “source of ongoing potential contamination” for the area, given the potential for the fugitive dust to mix with the groundwater and "be transported outside of our facility." It's simply not an option to let it sit untreated, he said.
Given that the estimated cost of the outright removal of problem areas runs in the millions of dollars, Clark said, the best and most cost-effective alternative identified was to dismantle and cap the site, estimated to cost around $500,000.
Without the site being fully cleaned, Clark said, the site will not be able to be used in its entirety.
The building is in the center of the Keyser Industrial Park, "and has all the resources needed for wealth-building businesses," Clark said, ranging from a rail spur to utility hookups. It just needs "clean space," he said, "and that should really set this site ahead if we can do this project."
There's also not many buildings of its size ready to be occupied presently in the state, Clark said, "and it's faster" for burgeoning businesses just getting their operations underway, as well as likely cheaper to purchase rather than construct.
The development authority meets next on Nov. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.