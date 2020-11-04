KEYSER, W.Va. — All Mineral County Schools classes will be remote for the remainder of the week after the county entered red status on the state's color-coded map Wednesday morning.
The county's infection rate is 28.71 per 100,000 people, and the rate of positivity 8.35%, according to state data. A county enters red status when there are 25 or more cases per 100,000 or a positivity rate higher than 8%.
Only Mineral and Mingo counties were red on Wednesday's map. Neighboring Hampshire County was orange, while both Hardy and Grant counties were green.
All classes in Mineral County were already being conducted virtually Wednesday, per the county's existing hybrid learning schedule.
The school system issued a press release shortly after the map update was posted on Wednesday morning saying that, in keeping with state guidelines, in-person classes are suspended for the rest of the week, along with all athletics and extracurricular activities.
That will remain the case until the West Virginia Department of Education's weekly map update is released at 5 p.m. Saturday.
