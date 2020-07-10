KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County officials have extended a giveaway of facemasks and added a location where they will be available.
Officials said Friday masks would be available July 13 through 17 at M&T Bank in Fort Ashby and July 13 through 15 at the Office of Emergency Services on Pine Swamp Road in Keyser.
In Fort Ashby, masks can be picked up during normal business hours inside the bank or at the drive-thru window. At the emergency services office, they can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For additional information, call 304-788-1821.
