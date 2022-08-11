KEYSER, W.Va. — Funds have been received to design a new amphitheater at Larenim Park and the Mineral County Commission is hopeful the project will receive more money in the coming months.
County Administrator Luke McKenzie provided updates about grant funding for the amphitheater during the commission’s Tuesday morning meeting.
The county applied for funds from the state Department of Arts, Culture and History for the design phase for the amphitheater and will receive $15,000, half of the $30,000 estimated cost, McKenzie said.
Additionally, the commission voted unanimously to allow planning firm RK&K to handle the grant writing process for another set of funds the county hopes to receive for the project.
McKenzie said that the application for a grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund is “very cumbersome and time-intensive,” and county staff, including himself, are spread thin already.
The planning firm’s Baltimore office has a dedicated grant team, which will work with the team in Keyser on its development, McKenzie said. The grant they’re seeking requires equal matching funds, and commissioners will decide how much to apply for at a later date.
Using the RK&K grant writers would cost $9,800, McKenzie said, but the fee is “completely worth it” for the quality of the work anticipated.
The park’s former amphitheater, which was in disrepair, was demolished in March.
Construction of the new amphitheater is projected to cost up to $1 million.
