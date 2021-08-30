KEYSER, W.Va. — The recent receipt of a $25,000 grant will allow for the purchase of equipment for a new playground at Larenim Park, County Coordinator Luke McKenzie said Tuesday during a Mineral County Commission meeting.
The grant was awarded through The Giant Co. and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Healing the Planet program. According to the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website, the Larenim Park project was the only one in West Virginia awarded a grant. There were more than 230 applicants.
The new playground will be built between the park’s soccer and baseball fields, McKenzie said.
In a press release about the grant, McKenzie credited county parks and recreation administrative assistant Cody Jose for taking the initiative to apply for the funds.
“This is a great opportunity for our Parks and Recreation department to add some much-needed facilities to our parks,” McKenzie said in the release. “This is just the first step in many planned future improvements to our parks to help keep Mineral County beautiful. The application was completed by Cody Jose after she had been asked by numerous citizens of the county why we didn’t have a playground at Larenim. We are grateful for her efforts in this endeavor.”
The commission meets next Sept. 14.
