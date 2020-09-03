KEYSER, W.Va. — Recently received COVID-19 test results show things are trending positively in Mineral County, but the need to be cautious remains, county Health Administrator A.Jay Root said Wednesday.
During two days of community testing at Frankfort High School and Keyser Primary School last week, nearly 500 residents turned out. All 495 tests were negative, health officials reported Tuesday night. Additionally, of the 1,046 faculty, staff and students tested at Potomac State College, only two people tested positive. Eight of the results reportedly require retesting.
While Root said he wasn’t as surprised by the community testing results, he was “pleasantly shocked” by those from the college.
“You have students coming in from all over and never know what to expect,” Root wrote to the Times-News in an email Wednesday. “We worked with school officials on testing and gave opinions on their plans to accommodate students that may be affected. Things so far have worked very well.”
Similar past rounds of free community testing have returned similarly low numbers, Root said, which he said speaks well of Mineral County residents.
“We are very proud of our community and feel that the biggest factor helping us is following the mask guidelines,” Root said. “Not everyone is thrilled with it, but for the most part the community is being considerate of others and that goes a long way.”
While their good work is to be commended, Root said, he advised residents to remain mindful as Labor Day weekend and the first day of school approach.
“Our concern is that we will see a spike after the Labor Day weekend similar to what happened in July after the 4th,” he wrote. “Add to that school starting the next day, we will be monitoring the trends closely.”
Mineral County was in green status on the state’s color-coded school reentry map as of Wednesday morning. Of the county’s 143 cases to date, four are currently active and four people have died.
Allegany, Maryland numbers
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Allegany County on Wednesday, according to an update from the county health department.
The latest cases include a male in his teens, a male in his 30s and a male and female in their 40s. None of the new cases has required hospitalization.
The cumulative number of cases now stands at 399.
Statewide, Maryland added 456 new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 109,319. Six deaths were reported over the 24-hour period, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
