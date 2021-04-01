KEYSER, W.Va. — A year ago Friday, Mineral County reported its first case of COVID-19. Though the spring of 2021 seems to have brought with it some much-needed relief after a rough winter, health department Administrator A. Jay Root says the county isn’t out of harm’s way just yet.
As of Tuesday night, the county had seen 2,517 COVID-19 cases, and 75 residents had died from the virus or its complications.
Before a sharp spike in cases began in late October, Mineral County had observed fairly consistent ebbs and flows in numbers. Deaths remained relatively low until then, as well.
The first two cases were reported April 2, 2020. Though no information was released about the patients, the first was identified as an employee of Allegany County. At the time, there were more than 200 cases statewide.
Throughout the spring and summer months, Mineral County observed a fairly steady, but not overwhelmingly large, stream of cases. By the end of May, the county had seen 49 cases and its first death, a 74-year-old man whose passing was announced May 25.
Three more residents died of the virus during the summer and, by Sept. 1, Mineral County had 143 cumulative cases. That number rose to 174 by the end of the month.
The county’s worst trends started appearing in October, and by December it was experiencing one of the state’s highest rates of infection.
On Oct. 31, Mineral County had seen four deaths and 244 cases. But throughout November, COVID-19 spread throughout the area’s nursing homes, daycares and businesses, and on Nov. 19, the death of a fifth county resident, the first since the summer, was reported.
By Dec. 1, the county had reported 1,236 cases and 21 deaths. By Jan. 4, the health department’s first update of the new year, those numbers had jumped to 69 dead and 2,046 cases, and on Feb. 2 the department reported 2,341 cases and 74 deaths.
Included in the spike of cases was an outbreak at Keyser’s Piney Valley nursing home, where an outbreak infected at least 97 residents and 74 employees and killed 31 residents.
In a recent interview, Root said that while no one could say at the time what to expect for certain, he had a hunch then that getting through COVID-19 would not happen quickly. He recalled that his department’s own work managing the pandemic began about a month before the first county case was confirmed.
“We saw what was coming,” Root said. “I can remember telling people last year when we were in April, May and they were thinking we were going to be out, I said ‘No, it’s going to take a while. This isn’t something where we’ll be done in a month and it’s gone. We’re going to see this at least a year or more.’”
Root said the last year has shown him exactly how much his small staff, which numbers in the single digits, can accomplish. They’ve been greatly aided in their testing and vaccination pursuits, he said, by their community partners. Those bonds bode well for the future, too, he said.
“I think there’s a lot that’s happened here that, when this started, I don’t know that everybody thought it could be done,” Root said. “And the things we’ve had to do, I think we’ve done very well. By we, I don’t just mean the health department. Our community partners, whether it’s the hospitals, Family Resource Network, the sheriff’s department, anybody that we’ve worked with, they’ve been truly, truly amazing as far as what we’ve been able to accomplish. So I think those partnerships have really strengthened, and I think we, as a community, we would be able to attack away anything that came in front of us.”
Root said that while the county is not seeing trends as severe as in the winter months, a consistent “ebb and flow” of new cases is to be expected for the time being.
“It’s going to be a part of life, I believe, at this point for a good while, and it’s almost learning to coexist with the virus so we can continue and get back to some sort of normalcy,” Root said.
About 36% of Mineral County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
