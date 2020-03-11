KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County’s commissioners on Tuesday unanimously resolved to join a statewide lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies alleged to be at the center of the state’s opioid abuse crisis.
During their regular business meeting, the commissioners met in executive session with Williamson-based attorney Letitia Chafin of The Chafin Law Firm to discuss the litigation.
To be included in the lawsuit, Commissioner Richard “Doc” Lechliter explained, the county had to sign and present a resolution detailing the extent of harm the current drug crisis has had on the county.
Lechliter said they selected the Chafin firm because they’re a leading firm in representing other counties in the state in this matter. Chafin said the firm is representing 15 counties, including nearby Tucker and Grant counties.
In a follow-up phone call Tuesday, Chafin said her firm is “honored to represent Mineral County,” and noted that the cluster of counties nearby who have entered the suit could hopefully in the future present an opportunity for multi-jurisdictional approaches to stemming the opioid crisis.
According to the text of the resolution and order that passed on Tuesday, between 2006 and 2014 10.75 million “opioid-derived pills” were distributed in Mineral County. The resolution authorizes the county to declare a health hazard emergency and to take legal action against the companies.
The commissioners also:
Heard budget requests from entities including the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Health Department, Piedmont Library, Clerk of the Circuit Court and others ahead of having the budget ready for presentation and approval at their March 24 meeting. Scheduled a work session for 3 p.m. on March 16 to hear any outstanding budget requests.
