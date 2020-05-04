Mineral launches text 911 service

KEYSER, W.Va. — A new method of reporting emergencies is now available in Mineral County.
Text-to-911 is designed for those who cannot safely make a voice call to 911 in an emergency.
“Text-to-911 shouldn’t be used all the time; it is really designed to be used for situations when calling poses a risk to someone’s safety,” Mineral County 911 Director Luke McKenzie said.
“So, now if it isn’t safe to call and you are in Mineral County you can simply put 911 in the ‘to’ box and type your message in the ‘message’ box,” he said.
Mineral County is one of many 911 centers across the country to deploy text-to-911. Garrett County did in February. Mineral is, however, one of the few agencies in West Virginia to offer the service, according to McKenzie.
McKenzie said the texting service is one of the many technological advancements that the agency has begun work on in the last year. RapidSOS, a data portal in which about 60% of the time 911 operators can see the exact GPS location of a 911 caller, has also been deployed.
“For years, 911 centers have been able to ping cellphones based on what towers they were using,” McKenzie said. “However, that location is typically only accurate within hundreds of feet. The utilization of RapidSOS allows for location accuracies as close as 10 to 15 feet,” McKenzie said.
“The best thing about RapidSOS is that it costs the county nothing. The service is provided at absolutely no cost. Also, as of right now, using traditional methods we would not be able to find a person’s location that sends a text message to 911, but thanks to RapidSOS we will soon be able to locate many of our callers that choose to text 911.”
“Although we are constantly striving to have the best technology to serve our citizens, none of it is perfect,” he said. “The most important thing citizens can do to make sure they get the help they need quickly is knowing their correct 911 address,” he said.
That information can be accessed by visiting address.mineralwv.com, emailing the addressing office at addressing@mineralwv.org or by calling 304-788-4111.
The process to text 911 is detailed on Mineral County Emergency Management and 911’s Facebook page. The service does require an active cell phone plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.