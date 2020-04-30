KEYSER, W.Va. — While they all agree it’s best for schools to remain closed, Mineral County’s commissioners are somewhat divided on the issue of reopening the rest of the state for business.
During a Monday press conference, Gov. Jim Justice detailed the state’s outline to begin slowly reopening, a plan he calls “West Virginia Strong — The Comeback.”
The plan details a six-week reopening process that would begin as soon as Thursday should the state’s rate of positive test results returned remains below 3%. As of Wednesday morning, the state’s rate of positive cases was 2.61%.
Under the governor’s plan, in the first week, hospitals would reopen first for elective procedures. Other outpatient health care providers would also be allowed to resume normal operations if they wish to do so. In the second week, which could begin May 4, small businesses with fewer than 10 employees will be permitted to reopen.
“I think we’ve done well as a county,” Commission President Roger Leatherman said of how Mineral County has responded to COVID-19 thus far. “I think we’ve done well compared to a lot of counties.”
Commissioner Richard “Doc” Lechliter said that leadership at the county’s health department and department of emergency services, along with law enforcement, have done a great job of coordinating their response to reduce problems.
Commissioner Jerry Whisner agreed, and pointed to the county’s early adoption of a COVID-19 task force as a big factor in helping to keep numbers down.
“It’s something we’ve never faced before, and I think we’ve done a great job so far,” Whisner said.
While he said he’d like to see the county, state and country start reopening, Leatherman said he’d “personally be a little reluctant to go out and start doing things” early on.
Whisner pointed out that the plan is “not without precautions,” and compels businesses to maintain social distancing and cleanliness standards as they reopen.
Leatherman also remarked on President Donald Trump’s suggestion that governors “seriously consider” reopening schools.
“I don’t know if that’s wise,” Leatherman said. “Kids won’t stay apart. I’d love to see it; my grandkids are wanting to go back. But when you open it up, they’re not going to stay their safe distance. I don’t see that happening.”
Reopening too early may be “jumping the gun,” Leatherman said, adding that he had been “hoping to see West Virginia open a little later, after other states open up and see how they’ve done.”
Whisner agreed that reopening schools so soon may be premature, but said “I think a lot of the other businesses could operate under relaxed restrictions.”
Lechliter pointed out that 43 of the country’s 50 states have canceled the remainder of their school years, and some of those who haven’t done so yet are not planning to reopen until mid or late May.
“The idea of trying to open schools, I don’t think, is wise,” Lechliter said.
“I think people just need to be safe,” Leatherman said. “Use some common sense in this. It’s not over yet.”
