KEYSER, W.Va. — A Burlington man who reportedly admitted to shooting another man while they were both turkey hunting on a farm on Upper Patterson Creek Road in April was indicted Tuesday by a Mineral County grand jury.
David William Haggerty, 68, of Burlington, was indicted on two felony counts of wanton endangerment and misdemeanor charges of negligent shooting, unlawful methods of hunting and interference with hunters in connection with the April 30 death of Colton Jon Shoemaker, 28, of Keyser, according to the Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
According to court documents, the incident happened about 6:30 a.m. when Shoemaker was hunting with his girlfriend, Cody Jose.
Shoemaker and Jose reportedly set out decoys when “they heard twiggs break behind them and saw a hunter sit down by a tree,” according to the court papers.
Shortly after, Shoemaker and Jose heard turkeys above their location, so they turned to face uphill.
As they waited to see what the turkeys were doing, the gunshot that hit Shoemaker was fired with a .243 rifle, according to the documents.
Jose, Haggerty and landowner Carl Rexrode loaded Shoemaker into a truck and drove him to meet first responders.
According to the documents, Haggerty admitted to mistakenly shooting Shoemaker, thinking he was shooting a turkey.
Also indicted Tuesday were:
• Marquis Montel Harris, Piedmont, two counts felony grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, conspiracy to commit transferring stolen property, two counts transferring stolen property, altering serial number and destruction of property.
• David Lee Armstrong, Elk Garden, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, transferring stolen property and conspiracy to commit transferring stolen property.
• Travon Marquis Taylor, Keyser, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
• Johnathan Ray Ellifritz, Keyser, entry of a building other than a dwelling and petit larceny.
• Brandon Scott Montgomery, Points, burglary and grand larceny.
• Charity Paige Hudson, Keyser, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) and two counts conspiracy.
• Dakota Wayne Daugherty, possession of CDS with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) and two counts conspiracy.
• David Edward Bauer, Westernport, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, possession of CDS and driving revoked/suspended.
• Connie Marie Workman, Mountain Lake Park, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and possession of CDS.
• Laquisha Leah Gardner, Milford, Delaware, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, transporting stolen property into the state, conspiracy to commit transporting stolen property into the state, possession of CDS with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (oxycodone), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (gabapentin) and three counts conspiracy to deliver CDS.
• Tammi Marie Koch, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, transporting stolen property into the state, conspiracy to commit transporting stolen property into the state, possession of CDS with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (oxycodone), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (gabapentin) and three counts conspiracy to deliver CDS.
• Travis Scott Chichy, Altoona, Pennsylvania, transporting stolen property into the state, conspiracy to commit transporting stolen property into the state, possession of CDS with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (oxycodone), possession of CDS with intent to deliver (gabapentin) and three counts conspiracy to deliver CDS.
• Dustin Franklin Thorne, Keyser, two counts first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.
• Michelle Lynn Davy, Petersburg, distribution and display to minor of obscene matter.
• Joseph Donald Moats, Keyser, third-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual abuse.
• Daniel Joseph Lambert, Aurora, two counts attempted grand larceny.
• Catrenia Love Mullins, Cabins, fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device.
• Thomas Nelson Harden, Fort Ashby, seven counts of failure to register or provide notice of changes to registry.
• Candace Marie Cosner, Elk Garden, third-offense shoplifting.
• Corimae Elizabeth Spencer, delivery of CDS (methamphetamine).
• Donetta Ann King, Keyser, delivery of CDS (methamphetamine).
• Suzanne Dawn Davis, Keyser, delivery of CDS (methamphetamine).
• Courtney Jade Staggs, Piedmont, delivery of CDS (methamphetamine).
• Oliver Howard Gary, Piedmont, delivery of CDS (methamphetamine).
• Richard Taylor Saville, Piedmont, delivery of CDS (methamphetamine).
• Jalen Marqui Oates, Keyser, possession of CDS with intent to deliver (methamphetamine).
• Curtis Eugene Paugh Jr., two counts possession of CDS with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) and two counts possession of CDS with intent to deliver (fentanyl).
• Juliana Leigh Decker, delivery of CDS (methamphetamine) and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
• Mark Anthony Hostuttler, Moorefield, delivery of CDS (methamphetamine) and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
• Bradley Scott Welsh, Ridgeley, possession of CDS with intent to deliver (fentanyl) and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.
• Kevin Michael Wallace, Ridgeley, possession of CDS with intent to deliver (fentanyl) and conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.
