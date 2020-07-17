Mineral man pleads guilty to federal drug distribution charge

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Burlington man recently pleaded guilty in federal court to methamphetamine distribution in Mineral County, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Adam Michael, 38, entered the plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Michael admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from October 2018 to February 2019.
Michael faces a sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million.
