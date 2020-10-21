KEYSER, W.Va. — Students in Mineral County schools could be back in the classroom for a full five days of instruction by Nov. 30 if conditions warrant, Superintendent of Schools Troy Ravenscroft told board members at a Tuesday meeting.
Ravenscroft said a great deal of staff discussion over safety measures and other issues had gone into the plan.
“We still have work to do,” he said, noting that a great deal will depend on the health situation in the county and state over the next weeks. “Hopefully, we will be in good shape."
Mask requirements will need to be increased for all students and teachers, Ravenscroft said.
If students elect to go to full virtual for the second semester, that would be possible with students in grades 5 through 12 being taught with third-party personnel. “There will be no more local teachers trying to teach both virtual and in-person classes,” he said.
“It’s not easy for teachers to do both,” Ravenscroft said, adding that the Nov. 30 date would allow time to deal logistically with the next steps. “Everybody wants kids back in schools but safety and other factors need to be addressed.”
Board member Donald Ashby said parents need to be surveyed.
He said that he had spoken to a number of parents and others concerning the impact on having students at home when parents need to work and there is no one to take care of them.
“We should have had a plan already,” he said.
Board Vice President Mary Jane Baniak, who presided over Tuesday’s meeting, said she understood Ashby’s frustration. “The onus falls on working moms,” she said. “I hear from a lot of people struggling to keep up. It’s an impossible balancing act.”
She added, however, that it is health and education both that need to be addressed, and that she, too, is one of those moms and she realizes not everyone has the access to assistance that she does.
Baniak said the board needs to keep looking at a plan before a vote, adding that she knows some students are doing well virtually while others are not.
Board member Tom Denne said that he, too, had received letters from parents, “both articulate and passionate,” with concerns about students reentering the classroom. He urged the others to look at the data in the county on active and positive cases.
“Nobody died on our watch,” he said, but then added that new projections show a “dark time” coming with continuing community spread.
Ravenscroft reminded the board members that they are the “voice of the people” and that he understands the extremes of concern in the situation.
“We need to keep an eye on the data and trends,” he said. “It is not a good situation for anybody.”
Ravenscroft said the full transition plan would be released during the school board's Nov. 4 meeting.
