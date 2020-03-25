Mineral meets for business as usual in abnormal times

KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County commissioners met Tuesday evening as planned for their regularly-scheduled business meeting, despite things being anything but business as usual in West Virginia and beyond.
The commission members and supporting county staff met in the courthouse as per usual, and permitted reporters to call in for the meeting for virtual attendance. They proceeded with their regular agenda around 6:50 p.m., after having convened a long executive session when the meeting began at 5 p.m.
County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said Wednesday that in that time, some of the ever-evolving details around COVID-19 and everything it has affected were discussed.
During the meeting's open session, the commissioners were presented with a projected budget for 2021 of $6.4 million by County Coordinator Drew Brubaker.
Prior to that, Commission President Roger Leatherman said that in light of the situation surrounding the pandemic and the fiscal uncertainty it's created, they thought it wise to table discussion on the matter of providing financial support to the town of Carpendale’s ongoing issues with their water supply that stem from a busted pump. Commissioners Jerry Whisner and Richard “Doc” Lechliter agreed that in light of the nebulous nature of the fiscal future, it’d be best to hold off on making that call.
“The way this virus is hitting our income, we may have to do some adjustments,” Leatherman said.
During the meeting, the commission also:
• Signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency.
• Signed a resolution detailing which county government employees must continue with a "hands-on full schedule."
• Signed a resolution proclaiming Fair Housing Month.
The commission is scheduled to meet again April 14.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood
