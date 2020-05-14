Mineral moves toward normal government operations

KEYSER, W.Va. — As businesses across the state slowly begin to reopen, Mineral County and Keyser officials are also beginning to resume business as usual.
During Wednesday night's virtual meeting of the City Council, Keyser Mayor Damon Tillman told the council members he wanted the Zoom meeting to be their last.
Stating that “this whole political game and COVID-19 stuff could be going on for a while,” Tillman said it was important for the council to resume in-person meetings at City Hall.
Councilwoman Jennifer Junkins agreed and noted that the maximum gathering size was raised to 25 when Gov. Jim Justice announced the state's revised safer-at-home order earlier this month.
Councilman Mike Ryan said non-essential state employees may potentially begin returning to work June 1, and Tillman said he felt all Keyser employees who hadn't already should do so then.
“We did it out of concern and to ease their minds," Tillman said of the earlier decision to close City Hall to the public and allow employees to work from home. "I truly believe it (COVID-19) was blown out of proportion by the media. That’s just my personal feelings. … I think it’s time we get back to work. We use common sense and precaution and get back to work.”
Councilman William Zacot said he was told during a recent conversation with local health officials that the city's parks will remain closed “until this calms down a little bit," and cited the projected date of June 8 given by Justice.
Toward the end of the meeting, all council members agreed unanimously to meet in person for the next meeting on May 27.
At Thursday morning's Mineral County commission meeting, county Administrator Drew Brubaker said he'd met with local and state court officials about what's next for the courthouse. The state Supreme Court, Brubaker said, will reopen on Monday and their conversation focused largely on security practices ahead of Mineral's courthouse resuming more normal operations May 21.
Commissioner Richard "Doc" Lechliter said that county employees who had been teleworking previously returned to the courthouse this week on Monday. The courthouse has been open by appointment only to the public all along, he said, but will fully reopen May 26, operating with social distancing in mind.
Court security will keep track of how many people are in the building at once, Lechliter said. Dividers have been put up between employees' desks, he said, as a means of trying to accommodate those who are physically unable to remain 6 feet apart from one another.
The last few commission meetings have been held in the courtroom, rather than in the commission's usual smaller meeting quarters on the first floor of the building. Their next two meetings will be held in the courtroom as well, although that's because their meeting room will be occupied.
"I think it's been going alright. We just have to watch and see," Lechliter said when asked how he felt the reopening process had fared thus far. "The main important thing seems to be, one, maintaining social distancing, and then keeping track of how many people are here."
