KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County was one of seven counties affected by a problem in COVID-19 data reporting between local health departments and the state Department of Health and Human Resources, county health officials said Monday.
On its Facebook page Monday afternoon, the Mineral County Health Department reported 138 cases of the new coronavirus. By contrast, DHHR's portal reported 131 as of 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Asked about the large gap in numbers, county Health Administrator A. Jay Root told the Times-News by email that during his standard review of local COVID-19 data, he "discovered a discrepancy with data that is being reported locally and with what is shown on the State dashboard."
Root said he notified the state agency, and they since have been working to correct the problem.
"The issue stems from migrating local health departments to a new data system for contact tracing on August 7, 2020," Root wrote. "Mineral County Health Department was one of 7 counties in phase one of implementation. The inconsistency is resulting from laboratories that do not report to DHHR electronically, requiring an update to the new data system to accommodate manual data entry of labs."
A temporary fix has since been implemented, Root said, and was released to the affected departments Friday. A permanent solution was expected by Thursday, he said.
If not successfully fixed, Root said, the error "could potentially cause an issue with the Metric if not corrected," referring to the color-coded map on which school re-entry is based. However, he said, all data will be verified locally before any decisions are made.
The metric uses four colors to classify the status of each county’s school system — minimal community transmission is green, moderate transmission is yellow, higher transmission is orange and substantial transmission is red.
Mineral County was classified green on Monday.
Root said he was not sure which six other counties were affected.
Free COVID-19 testing this week
Mineral County residents will have another chance to get free COVID-19 testing on two dates this week.
The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday at Frankfort High School and Friday at Keyser Primary School, according to a recent release from the health department.
Per the release, residents must provide an identification or proof of address. The testing is free and available to all residents, including those without symptoms.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.