KEYSER, W.Va. — As COVID-19 numbers around the state spike, Mineral County Schools officials have canceled outdoor graduation ceremonies scheduled next week at Frankfort and Keyser high schools.
Instead, the school system will opt for drive-thru ceremonies at both schools and the Mineral County Technical Center.
“As much as we want to provide a somewhat traditional ceremony for our graduates, we have greater concerns for the overall health and well-being of our community,” Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.
The state has reported a surge of new coronavirus cases this week, mainly attributed to community spread, including in bars, restaurants and vacation travel.
“We didn’t take this decision lightly and we know it will not be popular. We ask for your understanding as we do our best to honor the Class of 2020, while thoughtfully considering our community,” Ravenscroft said.
There have been 63 cases in Mineral County; eight were deemed active as of Friday afternoon, according to the county health department.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice moved back the start of school to Sept. 8, but said that could change depending on the state’s caseload. On Friday, the start of fall sports practices was pushed back two weeks to Aug. 17.
The technical center’s graduation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. July 17. Frankfort’s will be July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Keyser’s on the same day from 6 to 9 p.m.
