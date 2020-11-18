KEYSER, W.Va. — A COVID-19 outbreak at Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser has grown to include 49 people, as active Mineral County cases topped 300.
The county health department reported Wednesday 84 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 that were deemed probable. The new cases raise the county’s cumulative total to 726, including 301 that were active. Health officials had last reported case totals Monday evening.
The nursing home outbreak, which was first reported last week, now includes 37 residents and 12 employees, and contact tracing continues, health officials said. Two employees were the latest to test positive.
The health department also reported cases at several businesses Wednesday, including:
- An employee at Dairy Queen in Keyser. Health officials said anyone who visited the store Nov. 10 or 11 may have been exposed.
- An employee at Hoover’s Bar & Grill in Keyser. The individual is the third person to test positive at the establishment and health officials said anyone who visited the bar Oct. 31-Nov. 10 may have come into contact with a positive case.
- An employee at Linda’s Old Furnace Restaurant in Ridgeley. Health officials said anyone who visited the restaurant Nov. 10 may have been exposed.
- Two employees at
- Queen’s Point Coffee-North Branch Craft Pub in Keyser. Anyone who visited the establishment Nov. 11-13 may have come into contact with a positive case.
- An individual at Sharon Hott’s Daycare in Fort Ashby.
Cases confirmed at Hampshire businesses
The Hampshire County Health Department confirmed Wednesday a COVID-19 outbreak at the Hampshire Review newspaper. Health officials also said a worker at Dairy Queen tested positive.
In news releases Wednesday afternoon, the department said four employees of the newspaper tested positive, and that the office is closed.
Dairy Queen employees who had close contact with their ill coworker are now in isolation, the release said, and notification of other potential close contacts is ongoing.
Anyone who visited the store between Nov. 9-15 may have been exposed as well. The restaurant closed for cleaning but has since reopened after passing an inspection by the health department.
As of Tuesday night, Hampshire County reported 218 confirmed cases and 22 probable, 49 of which were active.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.