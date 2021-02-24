KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County students at all grade levels will return to schools full time beginning Monday.
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft announced the decision Wednesday afternoon. It follows the state Board of Education’s vote Tuesday to mandate as of March 3 the full-time return of students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, regardless of a county’s status on the state’s color-coded map.
A second motion decreed that high school students should attend school in-person five days per week unless the county is red on the state’s COVID-19 daily alert map.
“Mineral County has been fortunate to see great improvement in our Covid-19 infection rate and percent positivity among our community and within our schools,” Ravenscroft wrote in a statement posted to social media. “Regardless of directives and recommendations, we’ve been targeting a March return to traditional instruction. Additionally, we prefer not to wait until March 3rd as changing mid-week is not desired.”
Per the state order, counties may apply for a waiver for four days of in-person instruction rather than five. Ravenscroft said Mineral County has done that.
Families that elected for fully remote learning are not affected.
West Virginia schools were shuttered statewide by Gov. Jim Justice March 13, 2020. Since then, Mineral County Schools have used a mixture of remote and blended learning.
There are currently two active COVID-19 cases among Mineral County school staff, as well as 20 students in quarantine, Ravenscroft said Wednesday.
Mineral County’s infection rate was 6.91 per 100,000 and its percent positivity 2.65% as of Wednesday morning’s update to the state Department of Health and Human Resources dashboard. The county has seen at least 2,427 cases.
