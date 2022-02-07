KEYSER, W.Va. — While one member of the board abstained, the rest of the Mineral County Board of Education voted Tuesday to renew Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft’s contract for four years.
The contract, which takes effect July 1, dictates Ravencroft’s salary for the first year will be $130,000. He will receive a 3% raise in each of the following years.
Board member Donnie Ashby said his decision to abstain from voting had nothing to do with Ravenscroft’s performance, but with the size of the raise when county teachers “may or may not get a 5% raise.”
“I just struggle with that,” Ashby said. “I want the superintendent to understand I think he’s doing an excellent job. It’s nothing against him.”
Gov. Jim Justice proposed a 5% raise for all state employees, including teachers, in December, but no legislative action has been taken to that end.
Ravenscroft was hired in 2019 on a three-year contract that paid $113,000 each of the first two years and $115,000 the third.
